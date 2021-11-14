HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 1,599.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,464 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.27% of HollyFrontier worth $14,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,382,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $374,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,741,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,787,000 after acquiring an additional 698,069 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,592,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,853,000 after acquiring an additional 587,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 2,389.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 594,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,559,000 after acquiring an additional 570,615 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.69. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.78.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.11.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

