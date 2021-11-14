Honest Price Tops $0.0215 on Top Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 14th. Honest has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $4,027.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can currently be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Honest has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00071420 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00073147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00095366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,101.75 or 1.00350408 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,670.22 or 0.07089959 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

