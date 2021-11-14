Hord (HORD) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Hord coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges. Hord has a market cap of $12.06 million and $1.39 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hord has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00071274 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00073280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00095424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,213.39 or 1.00312894 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,652.01 or 0.07047765 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,695,687 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

