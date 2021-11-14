Horizon Protocol (HZN) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $7.59 million and $652,020.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00070774 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00074422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00096653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,103.79 or 1.00514819 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,501.18 or 0.07057849 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars.

