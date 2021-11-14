Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 100,242.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104,036 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 753,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,091,000 after acquiring an additional 24,804 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,708,000 after acquiring an additional 522,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 8.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLI opened at $118.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.88. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $119.89.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

