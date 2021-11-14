Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Howmet Aerospace reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HWM. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

HWM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.97. 1,583,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $36.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

