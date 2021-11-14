Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Brokerages expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to report sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. Hub Group posted sales of $952.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $4.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hub Group.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUBG shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.58.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $84.68 on Friday. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.