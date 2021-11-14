Humaniq (HMQ) Market Cap Hits $1.96 Million

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Humaniq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $59,996.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00051905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.55 or 0.00218986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00085480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

Humaniq (HMQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

