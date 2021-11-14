Humanscape Achieves Market Capitalization of $150.48 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 14th. In the last week, Humanscape has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Humanscape coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular exchanges. Humanscape has a market cap of $150.48 million and approximately $35,521.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00051399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.98 or 0.00220135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00085998 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 598,909,623 coins. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

