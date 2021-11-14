HUNT Trading Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001266 BTC on popular exchanges. HUNT has a market cap of $91.75 million and approximately $16.72 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00051776 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $143.44 or 0.00218350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00086269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

