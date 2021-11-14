HUSD Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $129.92 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. During the last week, HUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. HUSD has a total market cap of $259.07 million and approximately $129.92 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUSD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00051449 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.38 or 0.00220391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00086098 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 258,855,080 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.