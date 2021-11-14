HUSD (HUSD) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 14th. One HUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC on major exchanges. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $259.07 million and $129.92 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HUSD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00051449 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.38 or 0.00220391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00086098 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 258,855,080 coins. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

