Hush Achieves Market Cap of $933,687.45 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Hush has a market cap of $933,687.45 and approximately $1,514.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be purchased for about $0.0895 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hush has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hush Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

