Hydra 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $574,612.00 (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.66 or 0.00021224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydra has a market capitalization of $52.70 million and approximately $574,612.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00071456 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00076287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00096752 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,827.37 or 1.00729538 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,552.47 or 0.07073688 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 16,406,981 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

