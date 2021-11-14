Hydra (HYDRA) Hits Market Capitalization of $56.38 Million

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. During the last seven days, Hydra has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. Hydra has a market capitalization of $56.38 million and $876,978.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.61 or 0.00022194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 16,414,294 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

