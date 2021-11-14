Hydro Protocol (HOT) Trading Down 6.6% This Week

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Hydro Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.59 million and $376,048.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00051870 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.82 or 0.00218469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00086458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

