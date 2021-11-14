Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist cut their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

In other news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $95.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.79.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.