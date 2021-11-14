HyperCash Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.51 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. In the last week, HyperCash has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $29.51 million and $3.19 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,090.03 or 0.99465990 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00048881 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.83 or 0.00348924 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.47 or 0.00533056 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.51 or 0.00183928 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012268 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008825 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001437 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001128 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

