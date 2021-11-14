HyperDAO Achieves Market Cap of $9.95 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a market cap of $9.95 million and $603,029.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00051806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.68 or 0.00220960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00087184 BTC.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,781,480 coins. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

