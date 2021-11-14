I/O Coin (IOC) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 14th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and $599.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,224,339 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

