Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $17,659.51 or 0.27732807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and $95,133.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded up 76.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00070833 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00073676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.61 or 0.00096746 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,139.94 or 1.00726515 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,490.24 or 0.07051554 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

