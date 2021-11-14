Iconic Token (ICNQ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,280.00

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Iconic Token has a market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $1,280.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00071156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00073817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00095764 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,111.96 or 1.00110803 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,499.40 or 0.07025817 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,925,573 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.