Idena Achieves Market Cap of $9.51 Million (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Idena has a total market capitalization of $9.51 million and $263,293.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Idena has traded up 31.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00071191 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00078285 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.49 or 0.00146510 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00074430 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 76,464,288 coins and its circulating supply is 53,347,398 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Idena is idena.io . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

