IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $13,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 437,365 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $223,420,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,234,000 after purchasing an additional 134,322 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 64.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 318,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,302,000 after purchasing an additional 124,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,758,000 after purchasing an additional 96,356 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total value of $1,546,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,836 shares of company stock valued at $5,710,061. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $628.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $644.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $628.97. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $443.14 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

