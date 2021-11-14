Idle Price Reaches $4.62 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Idle coin can now be bought for approximately $4.62 or 0.00007156 BTC on exchanges. Idle has a market capitalization of $12.59 million and $106,420.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Idle has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00071191 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00074430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00096484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,720.04 or 1.00345293 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,539.16 or 0.07037752 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,727,832 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

