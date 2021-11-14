iExec RLC Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18.72 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One iExec RLC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.39 or 0.00006820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $351.87 million and $18.72 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00051632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.05 or 0.00220464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00085905 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC is a coin. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

iExec RLC Coin Trading

