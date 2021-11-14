Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,714 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Illinois Tool Works worth $62,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.80.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $238.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $192.89 and a one year high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

