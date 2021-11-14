Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,919 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 9,393 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $14,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $383.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.58. The company has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.65 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $139,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $19,214,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,146 shares of company stock worth $5,896,697 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

