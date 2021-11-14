ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.17 Million

Analysts expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to announce sales of $26.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.10 million to $32.00 million. ImmunoGen reported sales of $85.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year sales of $68.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $73.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $48.73 million, with estimates ranging from $33.21 million to $81.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ImmunoGen.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.03 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

IMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 250,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 46,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 25,605 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth $1,701,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.22. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.