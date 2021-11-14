Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.41 Million

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (CURRENCY:IDIA) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. During the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a market cap of $102.35 million and $3.41 million worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.27 or 0.00003446 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00071274 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00073280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00095424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,213.39 or 1.00312894 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,652.01 or 0.07047765 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Buying and Selling Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.