Indexed Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24,984.00 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $24,984.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.78 or 0.00002762 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00071085 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00073958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00096144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,299.94 or 0.99959252 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,534.13 or 0.07048660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

