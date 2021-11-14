Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,109 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.1% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 20,294 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $3,476,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 196,743 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Apple stock opened at $149.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.59 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

