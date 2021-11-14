INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INDT shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities started coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

INDT opened at $73.28 on Friday. INDUS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $80.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.26 million, a PE ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.11.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.42). INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 40.95%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.