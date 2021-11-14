Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) is Birch Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Birch Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the quarter. Infosys comprises 3.9% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 55.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 270,402 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 23.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 961,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,473,000 after acquiring an additional 180,818 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Infosys by 54.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Infosys by 18.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Infosys by 18.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 657,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 102,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.