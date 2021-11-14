Ink Trading 10.9% Higher This Week (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Ink has a market cap of $627,894.35 and approximately $15,135.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00070809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00073487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00095445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,731.11 or 0.99897627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,616.25 or 0.07015740 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

