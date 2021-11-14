Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.13% of Innospec worth $25,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Innospec in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Innospec by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

IOSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. CL King reduced their price objective on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $93.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.04. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $73.56 and a one year high of $107.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Innospec had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

In other news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $27,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

