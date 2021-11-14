Innova (INN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $207.00

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Innova has a market cap of $314,844.24 and approximately $207.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Innova has traded up 54.6% against the US dollar. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000031 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000528 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2,668.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars.

