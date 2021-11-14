Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) Market Capitalization Tops $5.60 Million

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded up 18.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 14th. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a total market capitalization of $5.60 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can now be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00051900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.89 or 0.00217157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00085325 BTC.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Profile

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. The official website for Innovation Blockchain Payment is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

Buying and Selling Innovation Blockchain Payment

