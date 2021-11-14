Insight Protocol (INX) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 14th. During the last week, Insight Protocol has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $129,276.69 and $34,228.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00051434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.56 or 0.00220065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00085854 BTC.

Insight Protocol Coin Profile

Insight Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

