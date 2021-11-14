inSure DeFi (SURE) Price Hits $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

inSure DeFi (CURRENCY:SURE) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $110.27 million and $328,163.00 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One inSure DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00051632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.05 or 0.00220464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00085905 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

SURE is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

inSure DeFi Coin Trading

