Insured Finance (INFI) Trading 13.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0852 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $4,746.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00071056 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00073746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00095608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,924.88 or 1.00355287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,660.14 or 0.07093971 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

