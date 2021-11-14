Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.73.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IPL shares. National Bankshares downgraded Inter Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$11.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$19.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.