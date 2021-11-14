Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,646 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 3.81% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 119,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCS opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.02. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $23.63.

