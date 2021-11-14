Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Shares Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) by 398.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,750 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 10.95% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,410,000.

Shares of BSJS opened at $25.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.48. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

