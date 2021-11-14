Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Stock Position Cut by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,429 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 4.35% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $31,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PWV. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 443.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 53.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PWV opened at $47.87 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.30.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

