Invesco Ltd. Acquires 36,993 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,080,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,993 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.99% of Clean Harbors worth $100,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 540.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 46,062 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,715,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 224.9% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 32,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 22,289 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 38.5% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

NYSE:CLH opened at $106.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.58 and a 1-year high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.63.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $255,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,237,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,418,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,482 shares of company stock worth $5,109,557 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.