Invesco Ltd. Acquires 385,507 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,801,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,507 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.54% of Warner Music Group worth $100,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 162.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,904 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth $43,920,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,013,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 653,416 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,936,000 after purchasing an additional 618,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 4,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,764,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.23. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 92.98 and a beta of 0.86. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.39%.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $118,304,989.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489. Corporate insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMG. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.