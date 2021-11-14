Invesco Ltd. Acquires 40,729 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 704,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.79% of Allegion worth $98,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,384,000 after acquiring an additional 560,741 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 118.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,208,000 after acquiring an additional 427,496 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 90.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,667,000 after acquiring an additional 381,225 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 59.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 757,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,554,000 after acquiring an additional 283,810 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 11.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,527,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,072,000 after acquiring an additional 263,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE opened at $135.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Allegion plc has a one year low of $106.52 and a one year high of $148.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.22.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. Allegion’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

ALLE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.71.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $503,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,508 shares of company stock worth $1,558,515 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

