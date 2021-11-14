Invesco Ltd. Acquires 85,548 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,271 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,548 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $80,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CM. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 35.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.6% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.11.

Shares of CM stock opened at $119.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $80.66 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.51.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 44.95%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.