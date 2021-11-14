Invesco Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,955,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,762,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.67% of Oatly Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $938,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,883,000. Institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Oatly Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 27.43.

OTLY opened at 11.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.79. Oatly Group AB has a twelve month low of 11.13 and a twelve month high of 29.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of 14.73.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 146.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

